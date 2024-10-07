MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a man and a woman to the hospital after they came under fire in Miami Gardens, triggering a search for the gunman responsible.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the victims were shot while sitting in a car in front of a home in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 155th Street, Sunday morning.

As of Sunday night, the victims’ conditions are unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

