Family: Man who went missing in SW Miami-Dade found dead

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade and who may have been in need of services has been found dead, his family said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 54-year-old Sergio Yanes had been last seen along the 12200 block of Southwest 120th Street on Friday.

Police said he told the person who reported him missing that he was going to kill himself before he drove away from a home in the area.

Sunday afternoon, police said Yanes has been located but provided no further details.

His family said he was found dead.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.