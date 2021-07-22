MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a man who went missing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 65 year-old Delmar Wall had been last seen Wednesday near Southwest 21st Avenue and First Street.

Investigators said Wall suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has thinning gray hair and blue eyes.

Wall had been last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts with white squares on them.

Thursday night, police confirmed Wall was found safe and has been reunited with loved ones.

