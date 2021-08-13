NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man who went missing after he fell off his personal watercraft while riding near Key Biscayne has been located, authorities said.

According to investigators, search efforts for 56-year-od Walter Alvarez began after someone spotted an unmanned personal watercraft drifting in the water off Bill Baggs State Park, Friday afternoon.

Officials said Florida Fish and Wildlife officials and family members spotted Alvarez walking to his car on Watson Island at around 8:30 p.m.

He reported that he fell off the watercraft and swam to Virginia Key.

Alvarez’s watercraft was later towed back to shore.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.