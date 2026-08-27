SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who survived a shark attack near Key West is sharing his story and saying he’s thankful to be alive.

Forty-three-year-old Dave Daniel has spent the past couple of days at Jackson South Medical Center after he was airlifted from Boca Grande Key due to a shark bite to his leg.

Daniel was out on the water at a sandbar on Sunday when the attack happened.

Luckily, nearby boaters who happened to be nurses jumped in to help right away, bringing him to shore and tending to him while they waited for the U.S. Coast Guard to arrive.

After two successful surgeries, Daniel is in much better spirits after he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

“I’m pretty stable. I can’t really move around at all. My foot is in a boot, and it’s all wrapped up from the surgeries. I feel okay, like pretty strong. Just my blood pressure’s acting a little funny because, you know, I just got attacked by a shark. So I’m kind of just trying to stay positive and think of all the good people that are helping me out and trying to stay in a good mindset and happy,” said Daniel in an interview with 7News.

Looking back at the attack, the man said it makes him reflect on how life can change in a single second.

“I feel incredibly humble and thankful that I realized that every minute does count in your life. One minute you could be walking around having a great time, looking at beautiful weather and having fun with friends. And the next minute, you could literally be dead. So I really have to look at myself and remember to be thankful for everyone around me and what I do have. And to express that more and tell people that you care about them and that you appreciate them being around you,” he said.

A GoFundMe has since been created for Daniel’s medical expenses. To donate and help him out, click here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.