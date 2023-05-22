SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers awarded a high honor to a South Florida man. When he saw someone drive into a canal, he dove into action.

“Very honored and humbled,” Cristiano Piquet said.

It was a humbling moment for Piqeut, who was named Citizen of the Year by the South Florida Police Benevolent Association at their awards gala this past weekend

“The real hero here is God,” Piquet said.

It was in October 2022 when Piquet was hundreds of feet in the air near Homestead on his paramotor when he spotted a woman stuck in a canal

He and his friend were able to get the attention of a neighbor, who pulled the woman out of the water. During that time, Piquet called 911.

“I don’t believe it was a coincidence that I was flying on that spot right at that moment,” he said. “I believe that that lady, it was not her day to die, and God found a way to help that lady, so it’s about God, not about me. “

It may have been part of a bigger plan, but it was Piquet’s instinct and overwhelming concern for a stranger that has gained him praise.

“Law enforcement, police officer, they do this everyday, and they are not getting awards everyday, so I definitely do not deserve this award,” Piquet said.

A humble man is just happy and thankful he had a purpose that Sunday morning.

“I only think about her family,” he said. “Someone is very happy that she went back home that day.

Piquet never had the chance to meet with that woman, and said, he welcomes a chance to sit down with her and her family.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.