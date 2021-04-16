Man who lost leg in Little Havana hit-and-run recovering amid search for driver

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who lost a leg and suffered other serious injuries in a hit-and-run in Miami’s Little Havana section faces a long road to recovery, as police continue their search for the driver responsible.

In a FaceTime call with loved ones on Thursday, 37-year-old Mickey Barroso made subtle head nods and minimal hand gestures as family members spoke to him.

“You’re in good hands, OK?” said his sister, Nincy Barroso. “I love you. I love you so much.”

Because of COVID-19 protocols, Mickey’s family said, they weren’t they able to visit him in person.

“Stay calm, OK? We love you. We’re praying for you. God has you,” said a family member during the FaceTime call.

Mickey let them know he is committed to recovering, one day after, police said, he was struck by a car.

The impact caused him to lose one of his legs.

“We’re in need of a lot, a lot of support,” said Nincy.

Mickey’s sister said she was able to speak with him briefly again on Friday after he had some tubes removed.

“He started off in — his spirits were really well, but then he kind of broke down when he was telling me about his leg,” she said.

According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and Eighth Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Witnesses said a car went through the intersection, hit Mickey and kept driving.

“He remembers walking and crossing the street. He remembers looking both ways, and he just pretty much said the car came out of nowhere,” said Nincy.

Mickey’s sister said she is still trying to understand why the person responsible never stopped.

“I’m still in disbelief that somebody could just do that,” she said.

Other witnesses rushed to help the victim, including a nurse who was nearby.

“We would love to talk to her and give her our gratitude,” said Nincy, “because even my brother, he remembers her clearly. He says, if she wasn’t there, he wouldn’t be alive.”

Police said they’re still searching for the person who was behind the wheel of a white Maserati Levante. They said the car should have extensive front-end and windshield damage.

As police look for the culprit, Mickey and his family are just looking forward to being reunited.

“We’re gonna go as soon as they let us in, OK?” Nincy told her brother during the FaceTime call. “You’re not alone, OK? I love you. I love you so much.”

Mickey’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

