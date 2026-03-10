MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who fatally shot a 10-year-old boy during a 2013 robbery at a nail salon in Northwest Miami-Dade received a second life sentence.

In court Tuesday, convicted killer Anthawn Ragan Jr.’s life was spared from death as he received a second life sentence this time for the killing of Aaron Vu.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez was initially expected to set a date to announce the sentencing, but chose to announce it Tuesday instead.

“Count one, the first degree murder of Aaron Vu, life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” she said.

Ragan, 31, had already been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 21-year-old Louis Perez at a Motel 7 in Northwest Miami-Dade, which was caught on camera.

On Nov 22, 2013, Ragan was just a few weeks shy of his 19th birthday when he was involved in the robbery at the nail salon. Surveillance video captured several shots being fire, fatally striking Aaron and wounding the child’s father, Hai Nam Vu.

The defendant accepted responsibility for the killing and plead guilty. The trial’s penalty phase, which included statements from family members, was held in February.

In court on Tuesday, Aaron’s family was present for the sentencing.

Mendez laid out several reasons why she decided to spare Ragan’s life.

“This was the result of a seriously compromised and cognitively and neurodevelopmentally impaired individual and not those of a cold calculated killer,” she said.

Court cameras captured the defendant visibly anxious as Mendez explained her decision and told the court he should never be set free.

“[He is] a danger to society and must be incapacitated and institutionally managed for the remainder of his natural life,” said Mendez.

Ragan’s attorney said he was pleased with the judge’s decision.

“I thought it was a well thought out decision, well reasoned and we are certainly grateful,” said Attorney Tony Moss.

Hai Nam said he is at peace with the sentence and just needed to know that this man will never be free again.

“As long as he’s not ever out in public to hurt another innocent person, that’s the main thing,” he said.

Aaron’s mother, who was also present in court, told 7News she’s not ready to talk about the verdict.

