MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who fatally shot a 10-year-old boy during a 2013 robbery at a nail salon in North Miami received a second life sentence.

In court Tuesday, convicted killer Anthawn Ragan Jr.’s life was spared as he received a second life sentence this time for the killing of Aaron Vu.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez was initially expected to set a date to announce the sentencing, but chose to announce it Tuesday instead.

“Count one, the first degree murder of Aaron Vu, life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” she said.

Ragan, 31, had already been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 21-year-old Louis Perez at a Motel 7 in North Miami, which was caught on camera.

Ragan was just a few weeks shy of his 19th birthday when he was involved in the robbery at the nail salon, where the murder of Vu was also recorded on surveillance video.

He fired several shots that would kill Aaron and wound his father, Hai Nam Vu.

The trial’s penalty phase, which included statements from family members, was held in February.

Aaron’s family was in court for the sentencing Tuesday.

Hai Nam said he is at peace with the sentence and just needed to know that this man will never be free again.

“As long as he’s not ever out in public to hurt another innocent person, that’s the main thing,” he said.

