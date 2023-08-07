MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accepted a plea deal to testify in the upcoming trial of two former officers accused of kidnapping and beating a homeless man.

Juan Prieto Confina is accused of notarizing a document that forced the victim of a brutal beating not to press charges against Rafael Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22.

Confina is expected to receive five years probation in exchange for his testimony.

The victim, Jose Ortega Gutierrez, was seen on video with bruises to his face and claimed Otano and Orfila allegedly kidnapped and beat him in December of last year.

Jury selection began Monday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.