MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accepted a plea deal to testify against former officers in exchange for five years of probation.

Juan Prieto Confina is accused of notarizing a document that forced the victim of a brutal beating not to press charges against two former Hialeah officers.

The victim, Jose Ortega Gutierrez, was seen on video with bruises to his face and claimed Rafael Otano and Lorenzo Orfila allegedly kidnapped and beat him in December of last year.

Jury selection began Monday as a judge agreed to let officer Otano stand trial by himself.

