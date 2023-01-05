MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of firing shots from a speeding sports car while on the Palmetto Expressway back in December appeared back in court.

Nelson Perez-Valdivia on Thursday morning appeared before another judge for an additional charge of firing a gun from a car.

The bond in this separate case was set at nearly $9,000.

Video posted to Instagram showed the suspect apparently firing a gun 14 times from the passenger side of a Lamborghini.

Perez-Valdivia, who was already under house arrest in that case, faces 14 counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

