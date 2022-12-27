MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man who filmed himself firing a gun on a busy highway faced a judge, Thursday.

Twenty-three-year-old Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia posted videos of himself firing a gun 14 times out of a Lamborghini along the Palmetto Expressway Friday, while his friend was seen speeding at 111 mph

Perez-valdivia turned himself in on Monday

He’s under house arrest with a bond of $26,000, and is also awaiting trial for a previous gun-related incident.

