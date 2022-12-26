MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who filmed himself firing his gun out the window along the Palmetto Expressway has turned himself in.

7News was there as Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia was escorted into Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Detention Center around 8:30 a.m., Monday.

Police said he is the man in the Instagram video where he was a passenger in a Lamborghini shooting multiple rounds into the air while heading down the state road.

He faces several charges including discharging a firearm from a vehicle and his bond is set at $112,000.

