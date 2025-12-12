HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who barricaded himself inside a warehouse in Hialeah faced a judge on Friday after surrendering to Hialeah Police for allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor a day earlier.

Jose Luis Antigua-Martinez, 60, was charged with three counts of child sex abuse.

Hialeah Police officers arrived at the warehouse located at 8288 West Eighth Avenue on Thursday afternoon to serve a warrant for the defendant’s arrest.

According to the warrant, Antigua-Martinez was caught on video pleasuring himself while inappropriately touching a minor sleeping in his home over the past four months.

The minor said she would suddenly awake in the middle of the night with sensations that someone was touching her. When she shared her concerns with the defendant, she said he would tell her that it was a ghost living in the apartment.

The victim then left her phone recording one night while sleeping and found the defendant allegedly engaging in lewd behavior in front of her.

Investigators said Antigua-Martinez had been sleeping at the warehouse for two days after his wife kicked him out of their home. When officers arrived at the scene and identified themselves, Antigua-Martinez barricaded himself inside and pointed a handgun to his head, indicating suicidal ideation.

After a long standoff with SWAT personnel and a crisis negotiation team, detectives said, the suspect surrendered.

While being questioned, police said the defendant invoked his right to council and said “he was framed.”

In his court appearance, he was denied bond.

If convicted, Antigua-Martinez could face a life sentence.

