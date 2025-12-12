HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who barricaded himself inside a warehouse in Hialeah will face a judge after surrendering to Hialeah Police for allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor.

Jose Luis Antigua-Martinez is set to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

The 60-year-old was arrested after he surrendered to police at a warehouse at 8288 West 8th Ave., Thursday afternoon.

Hialeah Police officers arrived at the warehouse to serve a warrant for the defendant’s arrest. According to the warrant, Antigua-Martinez was caught on video pleasuring himself while inappropriately touching a minor sleeping in his home over the past four months.

The minor said she would suddenly awake in the middle of the night with sensations that someone was touching her. When she shared her concerns with the defendant, she said he would tell her that it was a ghost living in the apartment.

Investigators said Antigua-Martinez had been sleeping at the warehouse for two days after his wife kicked him out of their home. When officers arrived at the scene and identified themselves, Antigua-Martinez barricaded himself inside and pointed a handgun to his head, indicating suicidal ideation.

After a long standoff with SWAT personnel and a crisis negotiation team, detectives said, the suspect surrendered.

Antigua-Martinez is facing charges for sexual battery, which holds no bond. He is also accused of sexual activity with a minor, as well as lewd or lascivious touching of a minor, which holds a combined bond total of $12,500.

While being questioned, police said the defendant invoked his right to council and said “he was framed.”

If convicted, Antigua-Martinez could face a life sentence.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.