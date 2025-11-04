MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fugitive wanted for more than a decade in connection with the 2012 killing of his wife in Miami Gardens has been arrested in California, police said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 41-year-old Ramone O’Neil Clayton was taken into custody Oct. 27 in San Diego by members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators said Clayton shot and killed his wife, 35-year-old Stephanie Ulette Clayton, during a gathering at a home on Northwest 207th Street in Miami Gardens on Sept. 23, 2012.

Witnesses identified Clayton as the shooter, and he fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued at the time for second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, but Clayton managed to evade capture for 13 years despite ongoing efforts by Miami Gardens detectives and U.S. Marshals.

Authorities said they received a recent tip about Clayton’s whereabouts in San Diego, leading to his arrest.

He is currently being held without bond at the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Central Jail, pending extradition to Florida.

