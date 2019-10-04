Man vs. Impossible pulls ambulance to inspire patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - He gained a reputation as a stunt man for pulling some of the heaviest and largest objects in the world.

Now he’s testing his strength at a South Florida hospital, hoping to inspire young patients.

The crowd cheered on Mark Kirsch, better known as Man vs. Impossible, at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade.

People watched as he turned the impossible to possible by pulling an ambulance all by himself.

His visit is part of the Super Hero of Hope nationwide tour.

Its mission is to motivate sick children to keep fighting their health battles.

“Most children are probably facing the biggest challenge of their life today, so I wanna bring a little bit of hope, trying to be the All American Superhero of Hope, to bring that feeling and vibe that they can do the impossible challenge of their life,” Kirsch said.

Everyone who works with the Superheroes For Hope tour is a volunteer, including Kirsch.

