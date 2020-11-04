Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was stabbed in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said the stabbing occurred just to the immediate north of 10th Street and Collins Avenue, Wednesday night.

According to police, an officer was flagged down on 10th Street by the victim, who was looking for help.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where 7News cameras rolled as he arrived. His condition in not yet known.

Back in South Beach, people trying to cross Collins to return to their hotels were turned away by police and redirected.

“I was standing here in the corner waiting for the Airbnb to show up, maybe she would let me in through the back. That’s about my best guess right now,” said Kierin Mahoney.

Mahoney said he is currently in the process of moving to Miami Beach from Tampa, and he is getting an odd introduction to the city.

“Next week, next week, I’m moving into my apartment,” he said.

7News cameras captured traffic slowing down along Collins Avenue as police investigate the area.

If you have any information about the stabbing, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.