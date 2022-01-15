MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Miami Gardens that sent a man to the hospital.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue unts responded to the scene of the incident along the 17900 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue, at around 8:35 a.m., Saturday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

