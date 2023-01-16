MIAMI (WSVN) - A victim who was robbed and stabbed has been transported to the hospital.

Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon.

During their investigation, a male suspect was robbed and stabbed.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

His condition remains unknown.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.