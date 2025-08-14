AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man is hospitalized following a shooting at an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials say.

The reported shooting happened at 700 Northwest 155th Lane just before noon on Thursday.

First responders arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim is being transported to North Trauma Center.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as crews loaded the victim into the back of an ambulance.

Investigators were seen speaking with potential eyewitnesses.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but it appears the shooter is attempting to surrender himself to authorities.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

