SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital after he crashed his car while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened just after 2:30a.m., Wednesday when an on-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving in the area of 87th Avenue and Southwest 32nd Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Nissan after noticing it was driving suspiciously.

The driver failed to comply and put his vehicle in reverse and rammed into the deputy’s cruiser, before fleeing at a high rate of speed which caused a chase to ensued.

At some point during the pursuit, the suspected driver lost control of the vehicle, side swiped the deputy, rode a median and crashed into a tree, causing the car to burst into flames.

“[Inaudible]has been involved in a traffic crash referencing a chase. The vehicle is on fire and is spreading to possibly PD vehicle,” said a dispatcher.

The deputy and bystanders rushed to the burning vehicle and pulled the man to safety.

The driver was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Edith Hernandez spoke to 7News in Spanish, saying in part, that she heard sirens around 2:30a.m. followed by a loud crash and by the time she went outside she saw flames illuminating the dark sky.

7News cameras captured the mangled and severely charred vehicle.

“I don’t know but it looks bad. It looks very bad,” said a man.

The car has since been towed away from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver’s identity has not been released and charges are pending against him.

Southwest 87th Avenue is closed from Southwest 48th to 52nd Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.