MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Miami that sent one man to the hospital.

The incident happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and 17th Street just before 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, City of Miami Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No information on the shooter has been revealed.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.