MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Miami Beach Police received a 911 call of a shooting at 14th Street and Washington Avenue where shots were reportedly fired around 9:20 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said there was an argument before the shooting occurred.

Miami Beach Police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue arrived at a restaurant called Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken where they found the victim.

He sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The victim is said to have possibly sustained injuries to his head. He was alert, spoke to paramedics and is expected to be OK.

7News video footage showed a bullet hole in the restaurant’s window.

A tourist in a nearby tattoo shop witnessed some of the encounters. Elizabeth Aughton told 7News what she heard.

“The cops came to the door and they locked the door,” said Aughton. “They pull the curtains closed. Me and my friends had to sit behind the curtains while it was happening. Yea, it was just an unreal experience. Nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

Aughton remembered being told by police to stay away from the door as there was a shooter on the loose.

Witnesses captured video where authorities were seen searching alleyways for the shooter.

People were shocked as they did not know what was going on.

The area between 12th Street to Española Way from Collins Avenue to Drexel Avenue was closed off as officers investigated the scene. That area has since been cleared.

The gunman remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

