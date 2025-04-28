NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a hit-and-run incident in Miami-Dade that left one man in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a pedestrian-involved traffic crash in the area of 32nd Avenue Northwest and 95th Street at around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they located an adult male that had been struck by a vehicle and immediately began to render aid.

The subject vehicle, according to officials, fled the scene without rendering or calling for aid.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

