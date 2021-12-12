MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northeast 67th Street and Third Avenue, just after 4 p.m., Saturday.

Video recorded at the scene showed smoke rising from the building after firefighters doused it.

Officials said the fire was under control in about 45 minutes.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

