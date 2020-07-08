Man transported after Coconut Grove shooting

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Fire Rescue crews transported a 21-year-old man to Jackson Memorial Hospital after he was injured during a shooting in Coconut Grove.

The shooting occurred near Grand Avenue and Douglas Road, and the victim arrived at the hospital just after 1 p.m., Wednesday.

According to first responders, the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

7News cameras captured the victim’s friends and family waiting outside Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

They aren’t sure what happened, and they’re waiting on the victim’s mother to come back down with more information.

There were initially reports of two victims involved in the shooting, but first responders only found one.

Cameras showed police combing through the scene for evidence.

Officials are investigating the cause of the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.