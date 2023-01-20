MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on surveillance video committing an unholy act of vandalism at a Miami Lakes church.

The security footage captures the subject as he walked up to Our Lady of the Lakes Church, located near Northwest 158th Street and 67th Avenue, early Wednesday morning.

The man picked up a rock, took a few more steps and then hurled the rock through one of the windows before he ran off.

A statue of the Virgin Mary was also knocked over.

The shattered window has since been boarded up.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

