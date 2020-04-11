Man, teen hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside NW Miami-Dade apartment complex

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people behind a drive-by shooting outside of an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent a man and a teenage boy to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2000 block of Northwest 66th Street, at around 9:20 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victims were standing outside the complex when they were shot in the lower extremities by someone inside a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police said the younger victim is either 16 or 17 years old.

Paramedics have transported both patients to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Just after 10:30 p.m. 7News cameras captured a large police presence at the scene, as investigators combed for clues.

Police have not provided any details abut the victims or a vehicle description, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

