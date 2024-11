MIAMI (WSVN) - It was an early morning scare for employees at a CVS in Miami when a man tried to take off with a cash register.

Miami Police responded to the store on Southeast Third Avenue and Second Street early Monday morning.

An armed man demanded cash and the register from the clerk.

Police arrived and the man dumped the money and took off.

