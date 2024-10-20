MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 17th Court and First Street, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering fro a stab wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are attempting to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

