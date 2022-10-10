MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami.

The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday.

According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

