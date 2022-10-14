MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting ended with a man being rushed to the hospital.

Medley Police arrived to the scene in the area of West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 138th Street after an officer spotted the incident happening as they were driving, Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two drivers, one in a gray GMC pickup truck and an AT&T van, were involved in some sort of altercation.

The drivers pulled over on the shoulder when the driver of the van exited his vehicle and approached the pickup truck.

After exchanging some words the driver of the pickup truck pulled out a firearm and shot the driver of the van, striking him in the abdominal area.

The man was then airlifted to an area hospital.

Miami-Dade Police said the man is in critical condition.

The shooter was detained at the scene and is being questioned by police.

It is unknown whether the shooter will face any charges.

The shoulder of the road was taped off as police continued their investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.