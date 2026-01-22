MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a condominium in Miami Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after a man who, police say, stole several packages was taken into custody.

According to Miami Beach Police, 20-year-old Cristian Diazmore has made a name for himself, earning a long list of prior arrests. This time around, they say he had been making the rounds of a condo, taking several packages from North Beach residents’ front doors.

On Wednesday, a resident at the condo who saw Diazmore near his building called police.

The resident, who did not wish to be identified, spoke with 7News.

“I noticed there was this guy crossing the street onto incoming traffic and then once I got to my building, I’d noticed he had gone into the building. I didn’t recognize him,” he said.

Ring camera video captured Diazmore walking up and down a staircase through the building.

“He’s pretty distinctive looking, too,” the resident said. “He’s got, like, blond curly hair, wears the same outfit.”

Some of his neighbors were already aware of packages around the building going missing in recent days.

“There was this guy that they had seen on cameras stealing packages,” the man said.

Authorities say Diazmore stole packages from at least two condo buildings and a home in the area. Among the assortment of items stolen were dog treats, medical devices and a scooter.

“The cops caught him within 15 minutes after that,” the resident said. “It was impressive.”

After Diazmore was taken into custody, police say some of the stolen items were found inside of his backpack.

Diazmore’s legal troubles include prior arrests for battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer. Now he’s facing three counts of petty theft and burglary.

Miami Beach Police also confirmed they have connected Diazmore to a fourth package theft, Thursday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, Diazmore is listed as homeless. He remains behind bars.

