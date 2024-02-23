MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody following a police-involved shooting near Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, officials said.

The incident occurred near Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, located in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 17th Street, Friday morning. When police arrived at the scene, they encountered a suspect armed with a knife, according to witnesses who heard police shouting commands to the unidentified suspect.

According to Miami Police Public Information Officer, an altercation between two individuals ensued before shots were fired.

“What initiated the call was a violent dispute between two people,” he said.

After law enforcement responded to the call, at least one officer discharged his weapon, reportedly striking the suspect in the hip area and taking him into custody. The suspect reportedly ran towards the hospital where officers apprehended him.

7News cameras captured the arrest as officers ran towards a building where the man was located while police cars pulled up.

Althought authorities shut down several streets nearby as they investigated, employees and people who need aid will be able to access the hospital. Hospital staff were also temporarily advised to stay indoors as police activity took place.

Moments later, a Crime Scene Investigation van appeared on the scene to aid in the search for clues.

A Miami Police Public Information Officer elaborated on the details of this incident.

Officials said that officers rendered aid to the man who was shot, who is currently getting treatment at the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation, as standard protocol calls for it in any police-involved shooting. The Miami Police Department will be aiding in the investigation.

