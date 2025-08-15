SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after he reportedly struck an unmarked off-duty deputies’ vehicle and then procced to hit a civilian’s car in his attempt to flee the scene.

The incident happened around 2:22a.m., Friday in the area of Southwest 160th Avenue and Southwest 184th Street, where a black Nissan crashed into a off-duty deputies’ truck.

After striking the deputies’ truck, the driver, later identified 22-year-old Edgar Guevara, attempted to flee the scene but lost control and struck another vehicle.

7News cameras captured the inside of the Nissan, where airbags were deployed and an apparent gun magazine, used to hold multiple round of ammunition, was on the driver’s floor.

Video shows Guevara being detained and placed into the back of a responding deputies’ cruiser.

At this time, Guevara is being checked-out at hospital as per protocol when there’s an accident. Once he’s given the all clear he will be booked into jail.

No other injuries were reported.

No word on the exact charges he will be facing.

