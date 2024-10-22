SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car theft stopped by police in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to a gas station near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue overnight.

A woman says she went into the gas station to make a purchase, but left her car running outside.

That’s when a man hopped in.

“I accidentally left my car on for five minutes because I just wanted to get done and get chips and then next thing you know I look over and my car is screeching nto the street,” said Amanda Roman. “Luckily I have the KIA app so I was able to track my car from there and then the cops came and in a matter of seconds they found my car in like 10 minutes. It was crazy.”

Miami-Dade police were seen taking one person into custody shortly after the reported car theft.

Amanda Roman says she has learned her lesson.

“I thought I was going to be there for five minutes but then she ended up locking the door because I didn’t want to go outside by myself, but it was definitely bad on my part to leave my car on,” she said.

Roman says the car was not damaged.

7News have reached out to police for more information.

