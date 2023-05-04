SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Special Response Team (SRT) responded to a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade after a man barricaded himself inside the residence, Miami-Dade Police Department officials said. After a 12-hour standoff, he exited the house and was taken into custody.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, authorities responded to the area of 154th Avenue near 72nd Street due to a domestic-related incident. Officials with the police department said someone called 911 when they noticed a man held his girlfriend inside the home at gunpoint for three days. She was able to escape sometime overnight.

According to officials, the man barricaded himself inside the home after officers arrived and made threats to the police; that was when the SRT was called in.

Twelve hours later, the man exited the property with his hands in the air and was arrested by Miami-Dade Police officers.

Local residents posted their own perspectives of the situation on social media.

One person posted a video that showed the SRT throwing a stun grenade that released eight loud bangs that were used to disorient the man inside.

A man who lives in the area said he was shocked that the situation unfolded the way it did as the neighborhood is normally calm and quiet.

No injuries have been reported.

