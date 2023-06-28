MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An act of vandalism in South Beach that involved a spray-painted food truck triggered a vicious beating that sent a man to the hospital and led to the arrests of two men, police said.

According to Miami Beach Police, the incident happened on Tuesday near a red food truck behind Harold’s Shrimp & Chicken, which is located along the 1300 block of Washington Avenue.

Wednesday afternoon, a 7News crew went to the restaurant, but none of the employees wanted to comment on the incident.

7News cameras captured the vandalized food truck.

According to a police report, men were trying to beat the victim to death, and he was “lying on the ground, bleeding and naked from the waist down.”

As for his attackers, the police reports stated they were “beating, stomping, striking, pulling and pushing [the] victim.

When officers responded, the police report stated, one of the suspects “pushed the officer to the ground.”

Police took Adrian Williams and Terrance Delaney into custody.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, The police report states he “suffered from a fractured jaw, several facial fractures, fractured ribs, collapsed lung, a spinal fracture and a ruptured spleen. He continues to be monitored at the hospital.”

Williams appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday morning.

Williams and Delaney both face second-degree attempted murder charges.

“Apparently, the victim was spray-painting a truck, and then he was beat up by him and somebody else,” said Glazer.

Delaney has also been charged with battery on a police officer and false imprisonment.

According to an arrest warrant, Delaney was also arrested on a second-degree attempted murder charge on July 28, 2022, at about the same location as Tuesday’s beating.

Sources told 7News that an off-duty police officer visiting from Minnesota was shot. 7News has learned he has since recovered.

The warrant states Delaney shot the officer at Harold’s Shrimp & Chicken.

The shooting scene on the night of the 2022 shooting summoned Miami Beach Police Chief Rick Clements and the department’s SWAT team.

It also left a bullet hole in the restaurant’s window and tourists shaken.

“Cops came to the door and they shut the door, they locked the door, and they pulled the curtains closed,” said a tourist at the time. “Me and my friends had to sit behind the curtains while it was happening.”

Both incidents happened three blocks from Miami Beach Police headquarters.

Williams and Delaney have since bonded out of jail. Their cases are pending.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said the July 2022 case has been dropped because the victim will not cooperate and give identifying information to the defense.

