MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of Apple products during a heist in Medley.

According to Medley Police, 39-year-old Yasmany Aguiar-Gonzalez voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Wednesday following media coverage of the arrest of a FedEx driver who played a role in stealing approximately $31,000 in Apple products.

Investigators say that FedEx driver made an unauthorized stop while pulling the loaded trailer. Surveillance video from the area reportedly captured Aguiar-Gonzalez’s Dodge pickup truck in the same area as the trailer.

Detectives say that was when the pair loaded the cargo into the truck.

A review of Aguiar-Gonzalez’s phone records showed he maintained contact with the FedEx driver at the time of the stop, according to police.

Aguiar-Gonzalez has been charged with grand theft. He remains behind bars at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center awaiting an appearance in bond court.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.