WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter turned himself in after, authorities said, a bullet from his gun struck a 9-year-old in what they called a case of road rage.

Jessy Betancourt, 24, surrendered to Florida Highway Patrol after, they said, he shot into a vehicle with a father and his daughter in the car along State Road 874 in West Miami-Dade, Nov. 16.

7News cameras captured the suspect as a trooper handcuffed him and placed him under arrest.

According to FHP, there may have been some interaction between two vehicles before a man in a white Mustang pulled up next to a car with the father and daughter and began shooting.

The father drove straight to the hospital. He and his daughter sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The car had several bullet holes and blood was smeared on the inside.

The child was heading home from dance class with her father at the time of the shooting. She suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

Betancourt’s uncle was with him at the time of his surrender and eventual arrest.

“I’d like to say something,” his uncle said. “We’re under the impression [that] the other car shot at him first. He was shot at first. He retaliated. It was self-defense to protect his girlfriend.”

Speaking with 7News on the phone, the girl’s mother said her husband couldn’t have fired a weapon at the suspect’s vehicle.

“With what gun, and where’s the bullet? OK, you can say whatever, but where’s the proof?” she said. “If you felt that it was self-defense, why didn’t you call the police like my husband did?”

The girl’s mother said the child and her husband recall no interaction with the Mustang leading up to the shooting, so they have no idea what prompted it.

Betancourt is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces several charges, including two counts of attempted premeditated murder.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.