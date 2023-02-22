HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has surrendered after a police pursuit on the Florida Turnpike ended with a tense SWAT standoff at a home in Hialeah.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of a house, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Crime scene investigators in plain clothes and in uniform were seen poring over a dark-colored SUV parked in the driveway with all its doors and hatchback open.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police were following the subject after, detectives said, he called them and seemed distressed.

“This all began with a 53-year-old gentleman that was suffering simply from a mental crisis,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

7Skyforce hovered over the man’s SUV as police cruisers followed him at a slow speed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“We did pick up information that he was on his way back to Hialeah,” said Rodriguez.

Moments later, the pursuit continued along the Turnpike, where the driver evaded 14 police officers.

As the man was driving, he was talking to negotiators on the phone and said he wanted to go home.

Eventually, the subject made his way to a home in Hialeah.

Moments after he pulled into his driveway, he was seen exiting the vehicle while talking on his cellphone.

Hialeah SWAT surrounded the home and were seen running into the home with guns in hand. Meanwhile, special response officers set up in the house next door.

“Once he made it home, he barricaded himself inside of the house with his firearm,” said Rodriguez.

Hostage negotiators arrived at the scene, and the brief standoff appeared to end without incident and with the man in custody.

“They were able to convince him to come out of the home peacefully, and now he will receive the help that he needs,” said Rodriguez.

Hialeah Police is leading the investigation. They said no crime was committed, and no charges will be filed.

The man will be Baker Acted.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.