NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has units surrounding a home in Northwest Miami-Dade after a man is said to have barricaded himself inside, possibly armed.

Around 2:12 p.m., Monday, MDPD received calls in regards to a man making threats who has barricaded himself inside a home.

Officials are said to be heavily armed in the area of the home in Northwest Miami-Dade, near Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court.

Authorities told 7News there are weapons possibly inside the home and negotiations are expected at some point.

As of 5:10 p.m., it remains unknown if there are other people inside the home.

7News was told by authorities that officers are attempting to obtain a warrant.

The subject surrendered himself to authorities at 9:26 p.m.

