Man suddenly snatches phones from two victims in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach robbery detectives are looking to identify a man responsible for two robberies by sudden snatching.

Neither victim was hurt in both cases, but the subject stole their cell phones.

According to police, the first robbery occurred when the victim was walking along the 1000 block of Collins Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m., Tuesday. The man approached her from behind, snatched her Samsung cell phone and fled from the scene.

The second robbery happened when the victim was walking along 18th Street and Collins Avenue at 7:10 a.m., Wednesday. The thief snatched her iPhone and ran away from the area.

Surveillance cameras showed the subject on both days, first wearing black pants with white stripes and a white and brown hoodie with the word “air” in hot pink written in the back.

The following day, the man was seen wearing a white hoodie with an orange Nike logo in front.

If you have any information on these robberies or recognize the subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

