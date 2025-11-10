MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in a crash on Monday morning.

Detectives responded to the area near Northwest 25th Avenue and 20th Street.

Officers arrived to find an adult male who was alert at the scene.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is currently unknown.

The driver involved remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

