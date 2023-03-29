MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight in South Beach led an occupational nurse to get into his car and attempt to run over another man.

A witness who wants to remain anonymous told 7News the scuffle started, when a man driving a corvette ran a red light, agitating a man who was walking his dogs. The man driving then gets down from his vehicle and that’s when a cell phone video shows the fight breaking out on the sidewalk.

“These two guys engage in a fight,” said the witness.

“The guy gets out of the car, threatening him and the guy with the dogs reacts, he punched in a couple of times and he give him a knee. The dogs tried to attack him. He pulled the dogs out,” said the witness.

The fight presumingly ends and that’s when 29-year-old Keanen Roberts seen in the hospital scrubs walked away.

“It was over. And that’s when I stopped recording and apparently, the guy went back to his car and that’s when I think the insanity started,” said the witness.

The man in scrubs got back into his corvette, but not to drive away as an off-duty Miami Beach Police sergeant watched him make a u-turn and speed onto the sidewalk knocking a sign down.

A police report stated the sergeant observed the defendant intentionally strike the victim with his vehicle.

“Took his brand new corvette, like full speed, he wanted to run over the guy,” said the witness. “I’ve never seen something like this. It was a purposely-done action just to hurt him, to kill him,” said the witness.

Fire rescue arrived and transported the man with the dogs to Jackson Ryder Trauma after suffering injuries to his legs from being slammed into by the orange corvette. The dogs were okay.

“He went out of his mind,” said the witness.

Roberts who was immediately arrested told police his corvette was first kicked by the man walking the dogs.

He has a court date in May.

