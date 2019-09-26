Man steals wallet at Miami Shores 7-Eleven

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Shores Police need help identifying a burglar who stole a wallet at 7-Eleven.

The burglary occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 9500 NW 7th Ave., at around 5 a.m., Monday, Sep. 16.

According to police, the victim reported that his vehicle was broken into sometime overnight and his wallet was stolen from inside it.

Surveillance footage captured the subject fraudulently purchasing gift cards using the victim’s credit card.

Police describe the burglar as wearing a red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and red shoes at the time of the burglary and credit card fraud.

He was last seen driving a 2017 or 2018 white Nissan Altima with an unknown tag.

If you have any information regarding the burglary and/or recognize the subject, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

