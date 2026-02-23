MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is in the hospital after he came under fire in Miami, police said.

City of Miami Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Douglas Road and Florida Avenue, just after 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. However, they did not find a victim.

Investigators said the victim suffered a gunshot wound and self-transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was listed as stable.

Police have not specified whether they’re looking for a shooter or whether anyone was arrested, as they continue to investigate.

