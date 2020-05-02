Man stabbed in wrist during armed robbery in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was stabbed during an armed robbery in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and 27th Street, at around 8:35 a.m.

The subject was reportedly trying to take some jewelry off the victim when he was stabbed in the wrist.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the assailant who left the scene on foot.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

